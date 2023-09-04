Bambai Meri Jaan: Prime Video releases official trailer of edgy-crime thriller

The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India, and across 240 countries and territories on September 14 in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and in foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Latin Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.

The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukranian and Vietnamese.

“Jab imaandari bhuk se takraati hai to hamesha haarti hai. Main imaandar tha, par Dara bhooka tha” ("When honesty clashes with hunger, it always loses. I was honest but Dara had the hunger").

Kicking off with this profound narration, the trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan takes the viewers on a fast-paced, gritty and immersive ride through the mean streets of fictionalized 1970s Mumbai, where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence.

Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle. The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of the pain a father undergoes as he sees his family being torn apart by lost ethos, greed, and corruption.