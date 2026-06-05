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'Bandar' movie review: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark psycho-drama gut punch 

The film follows an editing grammar similar to Kashyap’s Ugly (2013), moving between the present and the past, fast-paced and focused on the main character’s arc.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Bandar
4/5
Director:Anurag Kashyap
Cast:Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra Saba Azad
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:58 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewBobby Deol

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