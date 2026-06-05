'Bandar' movie review: Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap’s dark psycho-drama gut punch 

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anurag-kashyap">Anurag Kashyap’s</a> latest gritty psycho-drama ‘Bandar’ explores how a false rape allegation case snowballs and sends a struggling Mumbai TV star — Samar Mehra (played by Bobby Deol) to jail, where he navigates the depths of his emotional turmoil through dark reveries. </p><p>Samar goes through phases of excruciating pain, intense numbness, existential anxiety and animalistic vulnerability in a helpless world where neither the jail inmates nor the cops seem to show him some kindness. Through what might be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bobby-deol">Bobby Deol’s</a> career-best performance, I was reminded of Riz Ahmed’s acting as a wrongly accused in the critically acclaimed TV series <em>The Night Of</em> (2016).</p><p>The film follows an editing grammar similar to Kashyap’s <em>Ugly </em>(2013), moving between the present and the past, fast-paced and focused on the main character’s arc. Screenwriters Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Bannerjee manage to include socially relevant themes of repressed male sexuality and the dark world of dating apps through the excellently written dialogues in the police interrogation scenes with Inspector Deore (played by Jitendra Joshi).</p>.'Bandar' trailer out: Bobby Deol battles fading career, sexual assault allegations in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world .<p>The dark satire with a comical interjection of ridicule and dramatic dialect is a trademark motif in Kashyap’s thriller films. Every character creates an impact through their lines and actions. The apt background score along with the lush sound design adds a necessary pulse to the dark narrative.</p><p>As Samar slowly imbibes the grim sea of cynical jail inmate laughter and the suffocating filth of the jail, the dance number ‘Pinjara’ featuring lizard-tail smoking junkies (Raj B Shetty and Natesh Hegde) brings a welcome relief with the lyrical undertones and brevity. Along with managing his lower back pain, Samar flosses his teeth regularly adding a touch of humane softness and a typical urban trait to his mistaken character. </p><p>The film immerses us into one of the most hyper-realistic and raw representations of the interiors of Indian jails where the stench makes us want to wretch and each inmate’s behaviour tingles the spine. The unnerving uncertainty of survival is deeply felt as Samar navigates through the gang politics within the jail with each gang boss seeming trustworthy and backstabbing at the same time. </p>