<p>The trailer of Bobby Deol's <em>Bandar</em> was unveiled on May 21 and has been getting a positive response from the audience.</p><p>The 2-minute-58-second trailer shows Bobby's character Sameer Mehra, who happens to be a fading rockstar, stuck in lies, fake FIRs and a false policy case.</p><p>After his striking appearances in <em>Animal</em> and <em>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</em>, Bobby is seen in a different avatar in <em>Bandar. </em>That of a rockstar in crisis who swipes right on a dating app only to let chaos disrupt his life for the worse.</p><p>The trailer looks like a classic case of a love story gone wrong as Bobby tries to stay relevant while all hell breaks lose in his personal life. </p><p>Sameer is seen insisting that he is innocent while describing the woman as a stalker, however, seems to get stuck in a tedious legal battle with a corrupt system.</p>.'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'.<p>Director Anurag Kashyap has gone the extra mile to defend the wrongly accused men in this gritty film.</p><p>Unconventional, gritty, chaotic and morally complex that's what this psychological crime thriller trailer really is.</p><p>Apart from Bobby, the trailer also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Raj B Shetty, among others.</p><p>Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his production banner, Saffron Magicworks alongside Anurag Kashyap, Shivie Pandit, and Gaurie Pandit, the film is set to release in theatres on June 5.</p>