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Homeentertainment

'Bandar' trailer out: Bobby Deol battles fading career, sexual assault allegations in Anurag Kashyap's gritty world

The 2-minute-58-second trailer shows Bobby's character Sameer Mehra, a fading rockstar, stuck in lies, fake FIRs and a false policy case.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:05 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAnurag KashyapTrendingBobby DeolNew filmFilmyzilla

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