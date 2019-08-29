Banter beyond boundaries: One when Gibbs tweets Alia

The Tuesday morning started pleasantly when former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs sent a tweet saying, "Morning. Birds are tweeting so I’ll do the same and say have a good one folks."

Morning 👋 birds are tweeting so I’ll do the same and say have a good one folks😆 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

The ace cricketer, being the friendly and interactive self, humbly replied to many of the fans comments to the post.

But things took a slight dramatic side when he posted a gif on how he felt when Twitter liked his post:

That feeling when @Twitter likes your tweet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vov15aJQR1 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

Obviously, Indian twitteraties jumped in to know if Gibbs knew about the Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt.

No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

No idea who the lady is .. just a nice gif — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

She won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Highway in 2014

In 2016 too, she won Filmfare Award for Best Actressfor her role in Highway.

In 2014 and 2017, she was featured on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list and Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 listrespectively.@aliaa08 — sanyam jain (@sanyambakliwal) August 27, 2019

I have no idea who the lady is 🤷‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

As it turned out, Gibbs "didn’t know" that Alia Bhatt was an actress, and said the gif was good.

Didn’t know you were an actress @aliaa08 but nice gif👏👏 https://t.co/XEUxALcR34 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

On the other side of the chirpy day, Alia Bhatt put out a tweet with a gif of herself signing a 'four'.

Fans flew in their comments, appreciating Alia's quick-wit.

What an answer to Gibbs It was awesome Gibbs was totally clean bold pic.twitter.com/SdxnDDIyvO — Devansh Pandey (@Devansh73750933) August 27, 2019

Dear @hershybru sir, she is one of the best actress that we have in India. The most beautiful and talented @aliaa08 . — vijay sharma (@graverocker25) August 27, 2019

If you think that's it, of course not. Gibbs promptly responded saying, "I deal in 6s madam not fours."

I deal in 6s madam not fours 🤣👍👍 https://t.co/mt5nfU46op — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 27, 2019

Gibbs finally tweeted, "Been a funny few hours but all in good spirits @ aliaa08"

It's good to say, this twitter banter had some pretty good shots.