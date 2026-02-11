<p>The internet is abuzz over a video in which a brand strategist alleges that meeting Stylish star<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/theatre-stampede-case-charge-sheet-filed-against-23-accused-including-actor-allu-arjun-3844172"> Allu Arjun</a> requires a massive list of "42 dos and don’ts" for any interaction. This claim on the <a href="https://x.com/actor_REBEL/status/2021170575775875230">podcast </a>caused an uproar online. Reacting to this viral news, Allu Arjun's team has issued a statement denying the allegations.</p><p>"Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour," the statement read.</p><p><em>Pushpa</em> Star’s team also proceeded with defamation action against those responsible. "We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information," the statement concluded.</p>.<p>While Allu Arjun’s team issued a statement, netizens and fans of the Icon star allegedly attacked the woman who levelled these claims. The video of the podcast has also been taken down from YouTube.</p><p>Following this, host <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sweekriti.talks/">Sweekriti </a>reportedly took to her social media account and explained the removal of the video. In a now-circulating screenshot, Sweekriti alleges that the video was deleted due to threats directed at her guest by Allu Arjun’s representatives and concluded that she now understands the consequences of being honest.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next project with Atlee, tentatively titled <em>AA22</em>. A highly anticipated, big-budget (approx. Rs 800 crore) Indian pan-Indian sci-fi action film that features Allu Arjun in a quadruple role. Backed by Sun Pictures, the movie reportedly co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur and Nayanthara in key roles and is slated for a late 2026 release.</p><p>After this, Allu Arjun will embark on a journey with acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the visionary behind the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The makers recently unveiled the announcement through a striking video introducing the core team of <em>AA23</em>, accompanied by powerful theme music titled "23 Theme", composed by Anirudh Ravichander.</p>