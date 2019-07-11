'Batla House' trailer garners good response

The trailer of the movie Batla House is out and is gaining good response from viewers.

The movie, starring John Abraham, is based on the controversial encounter in Batla House on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM).

The encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma, who was leading the team, was martyred in the encounter of two accused terrorists - Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid.

The operation Batla House cited widespread protests by political parties, civil society groups, activists including the students and teachers of Jamia Milia Islamia University, calling it violations of human rights and police atrocity.

The movie is directed by Nikhil Advani and will release on Independence Day, August 15.