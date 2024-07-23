BBC apologises to contestants who had bad experiences on flagship celebrity dancing show

London: The BBC apologised on Tuesday to any contestant who had suffered a bad experience on "Strictly Come Dancing" after the long-running show was hit by allegations about the training methods of some of its professional dancers.

"Strictly Come Dancing" has been the BBC's flagship entertainment show for 20 years, and the format has been sold around the world under the banner of "Dancing with the Stars".

However, its reputation as a joyful and glamorous show, featuring celebrities paired with professional dancers to learn new routines each week, has been damaged by allegations of bullying and poor behaviour behind the scenes.

"I'm very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn't been wholly positive," Director General Tim Davie told reporters. "I think that is something that we do reflect on, and I am sorry about that."