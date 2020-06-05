Beauties cry ‘fair’ at home, ‘unfair’ abroad

Crises have a way of revealing hypocrisies. See how our politicians, upper classes and castes have reacted to and dealt with the migrant crisis. It is also true of how Indian celebrities have reacted to the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

America is in turmoil. The killing has brought to the forefront what Black activists have fought for decades — deep structural reform. Systemic problems like racism and sexism, and in India’s case casteism and colourism, pervade every institution.

It is laudable that Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have expressed solidarity with the Black community in America, but people are confused as they have also contributed to a culture that values ‘fair’ skin over dark skin. Priyanka, Kareena, Disha and Deepika have all endorsed skin-lightening creams in the past.

There is no dearth of atrocities in India. Several anti-CAA activists are jailed, and extra-judicial killings and police brutality are a huge problem in India.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh saw 1038 “encounters” and 59 deaths at the hands of the police. Yet, our movie stars haven’t uttered a word about a single incident.

Perhaps they feel it is safer to talk about what is happening in distant countries than what is happening here. In India, they always risk a backlash for any stand they might take.

For instance, Deepika Padukone faced social media hatred after she visited JNU to express solidarity with protesting students.

Many fans said they would not watch her movie ‘Chapaak’. Swara Bhasker, well known for supporting many causes, frequently finds herself at the receiving end of social media attacks.

So, aren’t many actors complicit in establishing toxic beauty standards and contributing to a culture of colourism.Aren’t they both victims and perpetrators? And why do people “look up” to celebrities who do little

to inform themselves about social and political crises?

Actors have immense power. But it is dangerous to depend on them to understand a crisis.

They have something to lose or gain with what they support. As we urge actors to be better informed, we must also listen to activists, academics and leaders aware of ground realities.