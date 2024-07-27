Before you see ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ here’s a refresher

According to “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” the self-healing mutant was born James Howlett in 1832. As a boy, he used his bone claws to kill his family’s groundskeeper, who is later revealed to be his biological father, Thomas Logan. James runs away and joins his half brother, nicknamed Sabretooth, as they fight in the American Civil War, the two World Wars and the Vietnam War. Eventually, James is recruited into Team X, a black-ops military unit, and adopts the alias Logan.

Logan volunteers for the secretive Weapon X program, in which he is injected with adamantium, an indestructible metal that bonded to his bones and gave him his claws. He later joins the X-Men, teaming up with professor Charles Xavier, the group’s founder. (Xavier’s telepathic twin sister is Cassanda Nova, who can be seen in the “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer.)

In the Wolverine trilogy’s final installment, “Logan,” he lives in exile, working as a limousine driver and caring for 97-year-old Xavier. His body is aging and no longer heals as well as it once did. He meets a young mutant girl named Laura (Dafne Keen), who has his self-healing and claw powers and was created as X-23 in a secretive lab using his DNA — making her Logan’s daughter.

After she escapes from the lab, Logan is tasked with taking her to North Dakota while trying to evade the paramilitary group that wants to recapture her. The film ends with Logan being poisoned by adamantium and dying in a fight to save Laura and other mutant children.