'Begging you to stop': Actor Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead at her Bengaluru home, urges people to stop speculating

<p>Days after Krishi Thapanda's close friend was found dead in her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajarajeshwari-nagar">Rajarajeshwari Nagar</a> apartment, the actor has finally broken her silence.</p><p>The deceased was identified as businessman Vaishak K, a resident of Girinagar. </p><p>In a long, emotional post shared on Instagram, Krishi has opened up for the first time since the death of her friend.</p><p>Amid all the speculations, Krishi called out the people who had asked for a reaction while thanking those who stood beside her.</p><p>The detailed note which was written on June 28 at 10:22 pm read, "I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world. The last thing I wanted to do during a time like this was make a public statement."</p>.Actor Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her flat in Bengaluru.<p>She added, "But I find myself doing so because of the immense pressure, constant speculation, and repeated questions directed at me, my friends, and our families. At a time when we are simply trying to survive an unimaginable loss, we are being expected to explain it."</p><p>Krishi then went on to explain the bond she shared with her deceased friend. </p><p>"The past few days have changed my life in ways I never imagined. With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart-someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss," the note read.</p><p>Krishi then revealed that she had been "carrying pain for a long time" and that now she is "grieving yet another unimaginable loss".</p><p>"It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way. What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story," she wrote.</p>.Give vacant land for parking space in Bengaluru, get tax waiver.<p>Krishi then wrote that in time of grief and sorrow, some people are provoking her for a reaction. They are asking "what is your reaction?" instead of "are you okay?".</p><p>"No grieving person should ever be expected to justify their pain," she added.</p><p>She then thanked those who stood with her and are sending her love and strength while adding that she is still "processing everything that has happened".</p><p>"There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. Please allow us the dignity and privacy to mourn him in peace. Mental health is fragile. Grief is fragile," she added.</p><p>She concluded the note by saying "every rumour and every headline has consequences for the people who are still here, trying to survive the loss".</p><p>"If there is one thing I have always believed, it is this: If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope. With folded hands, I request everyone to let him rest in peace, and to let his family, his friends, and all of us grieve in peace. Please choose kindness. I'm Begging you to stop," she wrote.</p>.Physiotherapist found dead in Nandi Hills homestay, lover in hospital after 'suicide bid'.<p>Meanwhile, while police is yet to ascertain the exact cause of Vaishak's death, high drama unfolded during his funeral at a crematorium in Chamarajanagar when Krishi arrived to pay her last respects. </p><p>Family members of the deceased objected to her presence and prevented her from viewing the mortal remains. She was forced to leave the venue. Krishi left the crematorium immediately.</p>