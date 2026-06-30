Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Begging you to stop': Actor Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead at her Bengaluru home, urges people to stop speculating

Days after Krishi Thapanda's close friend was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her Rajarajeshwari Nagar apartment, the actor has finally broken her silence.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 04:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicideDeathActorKrishi Thapanda

Follow us on :

Follow Us