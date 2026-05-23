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Behind every actor, a craftsman

When a desperate Umi asked him for work, Nagaraj told him to return after 15 days; a fortnight Umi remembers as the hardest, yet most hopeful, period of his life.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:28 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaIndian CinemaKannada Film Industry

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