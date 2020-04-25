Behind the tin sheets: Ghosts, Love, and Labour

The contradictions that this pandemic has thrown up are hard to ignore. While the upper and middle-class Indians are locked up in their homes, a large section of the working class is out on roads.

As I was scrolling and flipping through the images of large groups of working-class migrants thronging the bus and train stations, setting off on foot to their homes, and sometimes even rioting in rage against the apathy of state and society, I decided to go back to a series of short documentaries that two filmmakers from Bangalore, Yashaswini and Ekta, made between 2009-13 under their project Behind the Tin Sheets.

These films take an expressionist approach to engage with the inner lives of workers, eschewing the conventions of news media and documentary films.

The three films in the series, called 'In Transience', 'Presence', and 'Distance', refuse to fixate on the tragedy of a migrant worker, and instead engage with their vibrant thoughts, a flair for storytelling, and their inventive ways of looking at the city and the world around them.

The filmmakers ask questions that are usually not asked of the working-class subjects and the audience in documentary films. What do the migrant workers dream of? Do they believe in ghosts? Have they been in love? What is their idea of romance? The responses from the men and women in the film take the form of wildly imaginative ghost stories, sexual fantasies, and musings on life and death.

The workers here are not defined only by their labour and its difficulties, because like any other person, they are not just workers but also lovers, dreamers, travellers, storytellers and sensuous beings with thoughts, feelings and desires.

Films rarely delve into these inner lives of working-class characters in much detail. Perhaps because the pressures of external structures like law, policy, infrastructure, and conditions of living and working seem more important and urgent to focus on.

While the latter is certainly of importance, it has resulted in a flat, unidimensional cliche of the worker figure -- poor, helpless, oppressed, and devoid of agency. As Chimamanda Adichie says, “the problem with stereotypes, is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete.”

'In Transience' opens with an enthusiastic young man telling the camera his love story which is interrupted by a phone call asking him to come to work. His love story remains incomplete for the viewers, but before he leaves he gives us a succinct comment about the many paradoxes of life by quoting songs of Altaf Raja and Mohammed Rafi.

The second film in the series, 'Presence' carries the look and feel of a supernatural film. Here we never see any of the characters head-on. They are seen only in silhouettes, hidden in shadows or their backs turned to the camera. What comes to the surface however are the voices that narrate vivid stories about ghosts, witches, and nightmares. One of the characters says that ghosts are like gods, they are everywhere but they become real and visible only for the believers. Another character shrugs off the idea of ghosts saying, “I don’t believe in ghosts... because we are all ghosts.”

'Distance' is the most tender of all the three films. The characters in this film narrate their love stories which are often underscored by melancholy and heartbreak. Soon it is clear that like any good storyteller, these characters are mixing fact and fiction, reality and fantasy liberally borrowing from folk songs and Bollywood. We also get a scene where one of the characters tries to re-enact a scene from Jeet -- a movie which seems to be massively popular among the characters in this film. He starts speaking the lines where the character of Sunny Deol is threatening the woman who is leaving him for another man. But midway through the enactment, he bursts out laughing with embarrassment, undercutting the macho masculine fantasy. A sprightly woman describes in great detail the things she likes about her lover -- his body, his gait, his mannerisms -- and takes great pleasure in doing so.

These films are not tragedies. They are bitter-sweet poems that take us beyond the distant top angle view of a working-class crowd, and also beyond the fetishistic images of social humiliation faced by the workers.

The filmmakers have decided to make the three films public starting with 'In Transience' from Sunday 19 April onwards at: tinsheets.in.