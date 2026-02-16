Menu
Being 'King' has never meant power, always responsibility: Shah Rukh Khan

As time passes, you realise that what truly matters is not the title, but the intention behind your work,” Khan said.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 14:37 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 14:37 IST
