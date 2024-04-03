Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy Isha Ambani's home for Rs 494 cr

Hollywood’s power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have recently bought a new mansion in Los Angeles. What makes this mansion special is that it was previously owned by Isha Ambani, daughter of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.
Located in Wallingford, Drive Beverly Hills, this 5.2-acre property has been bought by Ben and JLo for a whopping $61 million, which is approximately Rs 494 crores.
According to reports, Isha spent time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022, accompanied by her mother Nita Ambani.
Reports further suggest that the mansion was intermittently listed for sale over the past five years and Ben and JLo completed the deal in June 2023.
This property spanning 38,000 square feet was nothing less than Antilia, from 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Also housing well-equipped gym, spa and salon spaces and indoor badminton courts, the property was synonymous with both luxury and comfort.
Not many know that Jennifer and Ben aren't the sole celebrities associated with this former Isha Ambani mansion. This property was rented out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and this was the place where she hosted the special screening of Gujarati film Chhello Show.
