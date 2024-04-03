Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez buy Isha Ambani's home for Rs 494 cr

Hollywood’s power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have recently bought a new mansion in Los Angeles. What makes this mansion special is that it was previously owned by Isha Ambani, daughter of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Located in Wallingford, Drive Beverly Hills, this 5.2-acre property has been bought by Ben and JLo for a whopping $61 million, which is approximately Rs 494 crores.

According to reports, Isha spent time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022, accompanied by her mother Nita Ambani.

Reports further suggest that the mansion was intermittently listed for sale over the past five years and Ben and JLo completed the deal in June 2023.