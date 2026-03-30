<p>Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, died in a tragic drowning accident on March 29.</p><p>The incident happened at Talsari beach in Odisha where Banerjee was shooting for a scene for the TV serial titled <em>Bhole Baba Par Karega </em>alongside<em> </em>co-actor Sweta Mishra.</p><p>Officials told ANI that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.</p><p>A West Bengal Police officer told PTI that the actor was declared dead at the hospita.</p><p>"We have contacted our counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. A case of unnatural death has been registered in Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses," he said.</p><p>Rahul's co-star Diganta Bagchi told PTI that the actor got entangled in something under the water.</p><p>"After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water... The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Bagchi said.</p><p>Further investigations are going on as authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter. </p><p>The shooting team, however, hasn't obtained permission for shooting at the location, according to police.</p><p>Rahul is survived by his son and his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar.</p><p>Sarkar took to Instagram to share official statement on the incident. She wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy."</p><p>"There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she added.</p>.Close shave for Bengali actor Anirban Chakraborty as bus hits his car.<p>West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the incident. </p><p>"I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us," she said in a statement, as per PTI.</p><p>"I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers," she added.</p>.Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81.<p>She further called Rahul's sudden death a big loss to the entertainment industry. "Rahul's sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry, to both Tollywood and television," she said.</p><p>Rahul began his stint in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengali">Bengali</a> film industry as a child artist. But he gained recognition with the 2008 romantic film <em>Chirodini Tumi Je Amar</em>, directed by Raj Chakraborty which went on to become a big hit.</p>