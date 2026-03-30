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Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, dies in drowning incident

The incident happened at Talsari beach in Odisha where Banerjee was shooting for a scene for the TV serial titled Bhole Baba Par Karega.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:52 IST
OdishaDrowningDeathSeaActorBengaliBengali cinemaaccidental deathAccidental drowning

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