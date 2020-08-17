Bengali director Raj Chakraborty tests Covid-19 +ve

Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 17 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 19:32 ist
Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty. Credit: Twitter (iamrajchoco)

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine.

"I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.

The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child.

Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.

Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 