Bengali film star Jeet tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 20 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 17:13 ist
Bengali film star Jeet has tested positive for the Covid-19 and has been advised home isolation, a state health department official said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old actor tested positive for the contagion on Monday, the official said.

The actor himself in a tweet said that he has been infected by coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him to take the required test for the disease.

"I wish to inform everyone that I have tested Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself at home and am following my health consultant's advice. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, I would sincerely request (them) to get themselves tested and take care. See you soon," Jeet tweeted.

