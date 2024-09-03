Subhadra Mahajan's 'Second Chance' to be screened at Busan Film Festival

New Delhi: First-time filmmaker Subhadra Mahajan's Second Chance is set to be screened at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The film is among the five titles from India which will be showcased under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival, highlighting the latest films from well-established directors as well as the upcoming talent from the industry.

Mahajan, known for co-writing 2015's Angry Indian Goddesses with director Pan Nalin, has also penned the film's story inspired by personal experiences.