Bengaluru is a fun city and has a good vibe, says ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ actor Dev Mohan

How did Sufiyum Sujatayum happen? How did you react to the delay in its release?

I auditioned for the role in 2018 and things worked out. Even though it has taken two years for the film to release, the journey was a memorable one. The delay helped me work on the key aspects of the character. I learnt Arabic and grew my hair. While I did get a bit frustrated/upset at times, things kind of fell in place as I was able to understand the character better.

How do you feel about the film getting a digital release as opposed to a theatrical one?

While shooting for Sufiyum Sujatayum, none of us thought that a situation would come where a theatrical release would not be a possibility. The film was designed for a big screen experience but then the Covid-19 pandemic happened. Sufiyum Sujatayum is being promoted well by Amazon Prime Video and getting a wide release, which is a good thing. Moreover, had the digital release not happened, I would have had to wait longer.

You have a strong Bengaluru connection.

I am working as an engineer in Bengaluru and feel that it is a fun city and has a fun vibe.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I was interested in movies right from childhood. In fact, we would watch movies in theatres quite frequently and enjoy the experience. I soon developed an interest in acting but was in two minds about whether to try my luck. Initially, things did not work out but later I took part in a three-day workshop and this reignited by passion for acting. Then some time later, I got Sufiyum Sujatayum.

Who are your favourite actors?

I have always been drawn towards the script and feel that I am not that particular about any one actor.

What are your future plans?

Acting is my passion and I want to give my 100 per cent to the craft,

How would you react if you get the opportunity to work with Mammootty and Mohanlal?

I have been a fan of Mammootty and Mohanlal right from childhood. I would consider it to be my biggest luck if I get to work with them.