Bengaluru is a fun city and has a good vibe, says ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ actor Dev Mohan

Dev Mohan has impressed a section of the audience with his sincere performance in the Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum, which released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Speaking exclusively to DH, the upcoming actor opens up about his love for the art of acting and his future plans.
(Edited excerpts)
How did Sufiyum Sujatayum happen? How did you react to the delay in its release?
I auditioned for the role in 2018 and things worked out. Even though it has taken two years for the film to release, the journey was a memorable one. The delay helped me work on the key aspects of the character. I learnt Arabic and grew my hair. While I did get a bit frustrated/upset at times, things kind of fell in place as I was able to understand the character better.
How do you feel about the film getting a digital release as opposed to a theatrical one?
While shooting for Sufiyum Sujatayum, none of us thought that a situation would come where a theatrical release would not be a possibility. The film was designed for a big screen experience but then the Covid-19 pandemic happened. Sufiyum Sujatayum is being promoted well by Amazon Prime Video and getting a wide release, which is a good thing. Moreover, had the digital release not happened, I would have had to wait longer.
Also Read: ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ movie review: Aditi Rao Hydari starrer makes a decent impact
You have a strong Bengaluru connection.
I am working as an engineer in Bengaluru and feel that it is a fun city and has a fun vibe.
How did the acting bug bite you?
I was interested in movies right from childhood. In fact, we would watch movies in theatres quite frequently and enjoy the experience. I soon developed an interest in acting but was in two minds about whether to try my luck. Initially, things did not work out but later I took part in a three-day workshop and this reignited by passion for acting. Then some time later, I got Sufiyum Sujatayum.
Who are your favourite actors?
I have always been drawn towards the script and feel that I am not that particular about any one actor.
What are your future plans?
Acting is my passion and I want to give my 100 per cent to the craft,
How would you react if you get the opportunity to work with Mammootty and Mohanlal?
I have been a fan of Mammootty and Mohanlal right from childhood. I would consider it to be my biggest luck if I get to work with them.