Better Call Saul: One of decade’s best written shows

Rating: 4/5

Right from the beginning of ‘Better Call Saul’, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Saul Goodman spread his wings and be the ‘criminal’ lawyer that he has always been in the original series ‘Breaking Bad’. However, viewers were greeted with a version of Saul Goodman, who is originally Jimmy Mcgill and is trying hard to find his gear in the law industry. He’s crafty but has some sense of morality in him and is trying to survive in a tough environment. For the last 4 seasons, we have been witnessing Jimmy’s rise and fall as someone who was trying to fit into a world that was not at all kind to him. Throughout the journey we see what really made Jimmy turnout the way he did, leading him to adopt his alter ego ‘Saul Goodman’.

Season 4’s ending was kind of a teaser to Jimmy Mcgill’s metaphorical death and his transformation to Saul Goodman aka “It’s all good man”. Season 5 starts with a whirlwind of cases coming to Saul Goodman and he starts making money. With still some of Jimmy Mcgill left in him, Saul Goodman wades through cases one after another, making progress through unethical means and blackmails. His girlfriend Kim Wexler’s arc was more interesting to me as she turns from a completely white character to something in the dark grey area with the influence of Saul Goodman. It was both heartbreaking and exciting. This forms most of what Season 5 is about.

In a parallel plot, Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring, with the help of Nacho, plan the murder of Lalo Salamanca. Lalo was introduced in Season 4 with great build-up and has been a very refreshing presence throughout Season 5. Tony Dalton, who plays Lalo has been the most lively character ever since Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Season 5 also had two main Breaking Bad characters make their return to the screen; DEA agent Hank Schrader and his partner Steven Gomez. It also becomes apparent in Season 5 that the show will soon be amalgamating with the universe of Breaking Bad to essentially become one.

If you loved Breaking Bad, I am happy to report that this show takes it further in terms of writing, direction and cinematography. Few spinoffs are better than the original and BCS is one of them. The writers of the show deserve special mentions for building such a universe and their influence in the production of the show. It is easily one of the best-written shows of the decade. Even better is the cinematography. The use of wide shots was a peculiar moodsetter for the show’s original and that has become even more relevant in BCS. Each shot has stories and symbolism that its dialogues do not convey. Whether it is the lighting or the continuity in scenes, Better Call Saul nails it all.

It’s flawless except for how long some shots could go on, making you question the very existence of elements in the frames. But that’s just a part of the show's beauty. It’s a great watch for anyone who loves genre-bending shows that offer more than stories.