Better to do music that resonates with you than chase trends, feels 'Ho Tayyar' song composer Pranaay

"It was the other way round. I actually started my career with films, with Raaz 2. And then I realised that for films, the turnaround time was very slow. It sometimes takes about six months to a year for the songs to come out."

Pranaay said as he was in his early 20s and coming from a family that has no clue how music composing as a career works, he decided to give advertising a shot where the source of income is constant. "I had to prove to my family, especially my dad, that my choice of career was not a bad decision," he said.