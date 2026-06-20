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Homeentertainment

Between the seams: Dressing the story

From ageing fabric with tea and sandpaper to using colour as subtext, costume designers use a range of subtle techniques to shape characters. Inchara Suresh tells Pranati A S about the craft behind movie wardrobes
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 21:25 IST
EntertainmentfilmsSpecialscostume

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