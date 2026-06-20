Between the seams: Dressing the story

<p>Ten years ago, Inchara Suresh was not very keen about costume designing and styling. Today, she is highly regarded for her work as a celebrity wardrobe stylist and a film costume designer.</p>.<p>When Inchara graduated from Vogue Institute of Fashion Technology in 2016, her goal was to start a garment company and employ 30 women. She was committed to empowering women from her teenage years and calls herself a proud feminist.</p>.<p>While taking some time off to think about her next moves, she realised that there was an untapped space in the Kannada film industry for stylists. She reached out to a few actors telling them that she would like to style them. Actor Priyamani responded first and Inchara styled her for a reality show. That marked the beginning of her styling journey.</p>.<p>Her first film as a costume designer came about in 2017 when she chanced on a post from the team of ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ seeking costume designers.</p>.<p>Styling in the Kannada film industry has largely meant stitching costumes and putting them on actors, but for Inchara it is much more than that. Her aim is to showcase actors from the South to a wider audience. She hopes to bring designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai and the US to collaborate with south Indian artistes. </p>.<p>As a curious child, Inchara would stand on Double Road after school, observing passersby and their style. Designing characters now feels like reliving those memories.</p>.<p>Vintage and retro are her forte. When she got an opportunity to work for ‘Aachar & Co’, her first period film, she experimented with Bangalore’s fashion from the ’60s. Inchara brought her grandmother and mother’s saris from the era and got all the girls in the film to wear half saris, puff sleeved blouses, and hair ribbons. She is now working on her second period drama, the retro spy thriller ‘666 Operation Dream Theatre’ starring Shivarajkumar and Daali Dhananjaya’. </p>.<p>“It took me a few years to realise, this is absolutely my passion. I absolutely love cinema and love being on the set,” an excited Inchara says. </p>.<p>Excerpts:</p><p><strong>Costume designing is not just styling. You are building a world altogether.</strong> </p>.<p>The script is the most important thing for me. As I read it, I’m already imagining what the characters are going to wear and how colour can add subtext. This is what I bring to the table as a costume designer. In ‘Vikram Vedha’, for example, when Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi first face each other, Madhavan wears white and Sethupathi black. In a strikingly similar scene towards the end, their shirt colours have shifted — Madhavan to dark grey and Sethupathi to cream — reflecting the film’s progression. That was a powerful piece of subtext.</p>.<p><strong>How do you reflect the personality of a character through costumes?</strong> </p>.<p>In the song ‘Kaanta Laga’ (2002), a bold thong-flash detail reveals straps above the low-slung denim waistband. To add that kind of detail, and create a rule-breaking persona that challenged conservative television standards of that time is important. So it really comes down to us, and the director who’s going to allow us to do that. Unfortunately, today, we’re not dealing with an industry that looks at style as an element for the character. We stereotype. </p>.<p><strong>What are the first things you consider?</strong></p>.<p>Comfort! I strongly believe that if the actor feels comfortable, then the confidence just follows. While designing, I try to get answers to questions like, ‘what does the character like’, ‘where are they from’, ‘do they come from a hilly region or from a coastal area’, or ‘are they from Bengaluru?’ This helps me design a character’s outfits, even if it’s just jeans and a t-shirt. </p>.<p><strong>‘Aachar & Co’ has a very Wes Anderson look. What were the challenges?</strong> </p>.<p>The challenge was the colours because we had to assign each character a colour to create a subtext. Initially, if you see Sindhu’s character, she appears in light, faded colours. Towards the end, she’s in a bright purple. That took a lot of thought. It was challenging to decide colours and not repeat them; there are only a few colours you can use considering the limited colour-palette of a Wes Anderson theme. </p>.<p><strong>How do audiences respond to costumes?</strong> </p>.<p>I used to be mesmerised with collars and pocket details, bell-bottoms and the details on them in Rajkumar’s films. I remember my uncle would follow that trend. Actor Nayantara in ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015) revived the skirt and tank top trend. Her sari with the sleek bun and big earrings is still a go-to for a lot of people. With ‘Jogi’, the cargos and off-shoulder tops became a thing. ‘Action Replayy’ brought back tight fitted kurtas with the patiala pants. </p>.<p><strong>What is it like to be the only woman HOD on set?</strong></p>.<p>I have a full team of women — three assistants and one of them is affected by cerebral palsy. We work on a lot of ad films together. But a film set is a little challenging — there are a lot of senior men, but I think I have found my voice in the last decade. I have worked with some of the most amazing directors, and also some of the most difficult ones. I have had fights with makeup artists who find it difficult to take orders from a woman. ‘Aachar & Co’ was the only film where we had a lot of women on the set. </p>.<p>I always involve myself in the whole process. I don't just give clothes and go. I also decide on hair and makeup. I stay in front of the monitor, doing hair and costume checks. I work differently because I want to bring change in the industry and tell people it is not just shopping. </p>.<p><strong>How much do you research?</strong></p>.<p>The R&D process is really huge. When we researched ‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’ which is set in the BC era, we read a lot of books that revealed how caste, creed and religion played a major role in what people wore. It was interesting. When it comes to the 70s and 80s, I watch a lot of films. In ‘666 Operation…’, we have a French foldable cuff, from the ‘Bond’ series for Shivarajkumar. He has a very different cuff in the film. Inspiration comes from everywhere — books, films, music, people.</p>.<p><strong>How do you age costumes?</strong></p>.<p>We don’t just buy whites from the shop and use them on screen. We tone them down with diluted tea or coffee because colours behave differently on camera. If someone is playing a manual worker, the clothes need to show years of wear and tear. Ageing a towel or a banian is a process — we use stones and sandpaper to distress the fabric, along with double and stone washes. In Hollywood, there are specialists whose sole job is ageing costumes.</p>.<p>In ‘Aachar & Co’, Sindhu’s character isn’t interested in dressing well. My grandmother’s old cotton saris were perfect; cottons get better with time and fade beautifully. </p>.<p><strong>And patterns and fabrics…</strong></p>.<p>Patterns also work very differently on camera. We cannot use small checks, they create a lot of disturbance on camera. There's a list of checks that we can and cannot use. Silk reflects and catches light differently on camera. Satins can look very shiny, especially in sunlight or in the evenings. So satins are only used for scenes that need bling. Cottons, linens and polyester are generally used. </p>.<p>Cinematographers’ inputs become important, they are the ones who set the frame and mood. Even the art directors — what is the background colour so my costume colours don’t clash. If there is a brown wooden panel and the actor’s blouse is brown, the colours will clash on screen. </p>