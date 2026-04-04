Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Beyond bravado and bombast

The shadows on the characters’ faces signal residues of virtues muted by war. Characters who absorb collective angst and defy fear become totems for a radically humanist outlook in times of helplessness.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 00:32 IST
Entertainment Newsfilms

Follow us on :

Follow Us