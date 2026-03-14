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Beyond Iran: The intense unsung cinema of West Asia

For decades, filmmakers in the region have been defying repression with stories rich in irony and allegory, writes Amogh Ravindra
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:18 IST
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While filming ‘Wadjda’ (2012), Haifaa al-Mansour, Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker, often had to direct scenes from inside a van, using a walkie-talkie. It was not legal for women to publicly direct male actors. The rules are more relaxed now.

While filming ‘Wadjda’ (2012), Haifaa al-Mansour, Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker, often had to direct scenes from inside a van, using a walkie-talkie. It was not legal for women to publicly direct male actors. The rules are more relaxed now.

Stars in broad daylight: Ossama Mohammed's ‘Stars in Broad Daylight’ (1988) features a tyrannical patriarch who bears an unmistakable physical resemblance to the then dictator Hafez al-Assad. Assad watched a private screening, did not laugh once, and banned it.

Stars in broad daylight: Ossama Mohammed's ‘Stars in Broad Daylight’ (1988) features a tyrannical patriarch who bears an unmistakable physical resemblance to the then dictator Hafez al-Assad. Assad watched a private screening, did not laugh once, and banned it.

Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' (2018) is the more popular Lebanese film. It was critically acclaimed and won the Jury Prize at Cannes.

Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' (2018) is the more popular Lebanese film. It was critically acclaimed and won the Jury Prize at Cannes.

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Published 13 March 2026, 21:18 IST
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