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'Bhagat Singh is Punjab’s identity...not a gangster': 'Lawrence of Punjab' docuseries in trouble, Congress MP seeks ban

Taking to X, Warring, who was a friend of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, expressed his disappointment about the series and urged the government to ban it.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:43 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:43 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsWeb seriesLawrence BishnoiSidhu MoosewalagangsterZee5Trending Now

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