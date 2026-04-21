<p>Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is seeking a ban on Zee5's upcoming docuseries, <em>Lawrence of Punjab</em>, based on gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a>.</p><p>Taking to X, Warring, who was a friend of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, expressed his disappointment about the series. Moosewala was killed by the members of the Bishnoi gang in May 2022.</p><p>Repelling the series, Warring wrote, "I lost my friend Sidhu Moosewala to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. His death was a loss for each and every Punjabi, for millions of his fans around the world. And today ZEE5 wants to give that same gangster a docuseries called “Lawrence of Punjab”?"</p><p>Further highlighting the plight of Punjabis who have suffered at the hands of Bishnoi, Warring, added, "Not just Sidhu. Hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives to this network of crime. Countless families are still grieving. Still bleeding. This TV Series is not content. This is a slap on every one of us."</p><p>"Bhagat Singh is Punjab’s identity. Our soldiers are Punjab’s identity. Our farmers are Punjab’s identity. NOT a gangster. NEVER a gangster!," he added.</p><p>Expressing his strong frustration, Warring added, "I am filing a PIL. This series must be banned. Enough is enough."</p>.<p>In another video shared a few minutes ago, Warring further talked about the web series. In the video, Warring is heard saying that the glorification of the gangster culture cannot be tolerated.</p><p>He said the youth gets inspired by such series and such content misguides the youth.</p><p>Warring further expressed his disappointment over the name of the series Lawrence of Punjab and questioned it. "Why Punjab? Why not Lawrence of Gujarat since he is in Gujarat jail right now? Why are you conspiring to defame our Punjab?," he asks in the video.</p><p>Urging the government to ban the series, Warring concluded, "The series should not be launched. I am filing a PIL in the High Court. I firmly oppose such a series that is made on a person who has committed murders in broad daylight."</p>.Supreme Court grants bail to two accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case