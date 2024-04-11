Bhaijaan's Eidi: Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to release next Eid

The post soon ignited a flurry of excitement and anticipation among his many fans who are now eagerly awaiting more details about the highly anticipated project.

Sikandar promises to be an electrifying addition to Salman's illustrious filmography, hinting at a narrative brimming with action, drama, and intrigue.

Known for his larger-than-life presence on the silver screen and a knack for delivering box office hits, Salman’s Eid releases have become an annual tradition that fans eagerly wait for. With Sikandar, the actor seems poised to continue his streak of delivering blockbuster entertainment to audiences around the globe.

With Sikandar, Salman is reuniting with Murugadoss who had earlier written the script of Jai Ho - a remake of the Telugu hit Stalin.

With anticipation building, fans can expect yet another thrilling and excitement-packed offering that the Bollywood star has delivered in so many past Eid blockbusters. With the unveiling of the title, the countdown to another cinematic extravaganza from Bollywood's Sultan has officially begun.