'Bhairadevi' movie review: An entertaining supernatural thriller

<p>This is a story of DCP Aravind (Ramesh Aravind) and the happy life he is leading with his wife Shalini (Anu Prabhakar) and a daughter. However, tragedy strikes when Shalini dies under mysterious circumstances. Aravind sends his daughter to a residential school and soon, eerie and ominous events take centre stage in their lives, hinting at a dark force at work.</p>.<p>Veeraiah (Rangayana Raghu) guides Aravind to seek an expert’s help in Varanasi. Aravind discovers two Aghoris (played by Ravishankar and Radhika Kumaraswamy) inside a remote valley cave. To resolve Aravind's case, Bhairadevi (Radhika) takes matters into her hands. She performs a ritual to invoke the spirit. Her ritual sets off a chain reaction. </p>.<p>Does Bhairadevi help the officer or lead to further complications? The director unpacks the mystery with a gripping narrative.</p>.'Ctrl' movie review: Well-timed movie on dangers of AI.<p>Engaging character introductions, immersive background setup, and fascinating glimpse into the Aghori culture and mysticism set the tone for suspense and mystery in the first half. The tension accelerates in the second half. Twists and turns keep viewers engaged. Ramesh and Radhika shine in their performances. Radhika is playing a dual role and excels in action sequences.</p>.<p>However, the narrative feels drawn out at some points. Forced song and action sequences disrupt the pace. Music fails to elevate the storytelling. Cinematography lacks depth. Some scenes look dated as if they were shot two decades ago. </p>.<p>Despite flaws, the engaging second half saves the film. 'Bhairadevi' will entertain those who love supernatural thrillers. Plus, the director promises to narrate the fate of the officer in the film's sequel.</p>