Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Bhairadevi' movie review: An entertaining supernatural thriller

Does Bhairadevi help the officer or lead to further complications? The director unpacks the mystery with a gripping narrative.
Jagadish Angadi
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Bhairadevi
2024
3/5
Director:Shri Jai
Cast:Radhika Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Aravind, Rangayana Raghu, Anu Prabhakar Ravishankar
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 03:04 IST
Entertainment NewsDH SHowtimeMovie Reviewshowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us