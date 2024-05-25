'Bhaiyya Ji' movie review: Bajpayee’s 100th film fails to deliver

A Manoj Bajpayee film sets the bar high with expectations of a power-packed performance. The expectation is even higher when it’s his 100th movie. While the stalwart does justice to his role, the story feels jaded.

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is the story of sibling love and vengeance. Bajpayee plays a reformed Robin Hood, who comes out of ‘retirement’ to avenge the death of his brother. His backstory is something we have seen on screen multiple times - this Robin Hood holds the power to change lives in his village. He doesn’t even hesitate to kill people to protect the ones he cares about.