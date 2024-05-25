'Bhaiyya Ji' movie review: Bajpayee’s 100th film fails to deliver

A Manoj Bajpayee film sets the bar high with expectations of a power-packed performance. The expectation is even higher when it’s his 100th movie. While the stalwart does justice to his role, the story feels jaded.
‘Bhaiyya Ji’ is the story of sibling love and vengeance. Bajpayee plays a reformed Robin Hood, who comes out of ‘retirement’ to avenge the death of his brother. His backstory is something we have seen on screen multiple times - this Robin Hood holds the power to change lives in his village. He doesn’t even hesitate to kill people to protect the ones he cares about.
One might think it a remake of a south Indian film. The similarities are many.
A larger-than-life character single-handedly destroying an evil villain and his army of henchmen.
This one line sums up the entire movie, with the only saving grace being Bhaiyya Ji, Bajpayee himself. When his younger brother is killed by a ruthless politician’s son, it is up to Bhaiyya Ji to break the promise he made to his father and get back to business, to avenge the family’s loss.
The actors playing antagonists do hold their own. But the direction fails to impress, and the action scenes are run of the mill.
A few scenes will make you chuckle but those expecting an out-and-out mass entertainer will be disappointed.
A personal milestone always needs to be appreciated. While Bajpayee hits a century, his team ends up on the losing side with this revenge drama.
Published 24 May 2024, 23:28 IST