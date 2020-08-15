‘Bhanwar’ is an example of how we can shoot a show with a small team: Priya Banerjee

Actress Priya Banerjee says that her latest series Bhanwar, which was shot with four people and two cameras, is an example of how a show can be shot with a small team/unit. The Bekaboo star also reveals that she rediscovered her passion for music amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

What encouraged you to take up Bhanwar?

Bhanwar came my way at a time when the lockdown had happened. It has an amazing script and was shot in a residential complex with four people. Moreover, we used just two cameras during the shoot. It is an example of how we can shoot a show with a small team.

What type of role do you play on the show?

I play the wife of a businessman and the character has a twist.

What is your take on the ‘theatre vs OTT’ debate?

There is not much of a difference when it comes to the acting side of things. However, I feel, the digital (medium) was gaining popularity even before the current situation. When you go to a theatre, it is an investment as you have to plan for the whole day. On the other hand, a digital offering can be watched at home. Moreover, there is no weekend pressure.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I have always been a movie buff and loved being in front of the camera. I did a course in acting and later auditioned for a Telugu movie (Kiss).

You are also a trained singer.

Singing is my first love. I received training in singing and did stage shows in Canada. Over time, I lost touch with singing but re-connected with it during the lockdown.

How was life during the lockdown?

I like staying at home so it was not that difficult for me. I connected with my fans through chats and watched a lot of movies/series.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

I am a positive person and do not sulk about such things. I believe that the strength is within you and you have to try to push yourself out of difficult situations.