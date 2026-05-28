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'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut unveils first motion poster of her real-life terror thriller

This project marks Kangana’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of over a year, since she headlined the biographical drama 'Emergency'.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 11:00 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsKangana RanautTrending

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