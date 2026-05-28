<p>Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut treated her fans to an exciting surprise by unveiling the first look of her upcoming film, <em>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</em>. This project is the follow-up project to her recent film, <em>Emergency</em>.</p><p>Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop the motion poster for her next feature film, giving fans an official look at both the movie's aesthetic and its release date.</p><p>She wrote: “Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate.. 🇮🇳 #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata 🇮🇳 #TheUnseenHeroes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Releasing IN CINEMAS on 12th June”.</p>.<p>A gripping saga of bravery, human resilience and ultimate sacrifice, showcasing a moment in history when ordinary citizens became the final line of defence between life and death.</p><p>Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the upcoming film features Kangana Ranaut in the primary lead role.</p>.'Queen 2' in the Making: Kangana Ranaut to begin filming by April end.<p>The upcoming film <em>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</em> is presented by PEN Studios’ Dr. Jayantilal Gada and is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, along with associate partners Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment P Ltd.</p><p>This project marks Kangana’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of over a year, since she headlined the biographical drama <em>Emergency</em>. </p><p>Kangana is balancing a highly demanding schedule by seamlessly partitioning her time between her legislative responsibilities as a Member of Parliament and her professional film commitments.</p>