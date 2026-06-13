'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' movie review: Nurses take centre stage in 26/11 drama

<p>‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ opens at Mumbai’s Cama & Albless Hospital (earlier known as Cama Hospital). Through Gita Gandhare (based on nurse Anjali Kulthe), played by Kangana Ranaut, and her fellow nurses, writer and director Manoj Tapadia introduces us to the infamous protocols of a government hospital, as well as the often overlooked role nurses play.</p>.'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut unveils first motion poster of her real-life terror thriller.<p class="bodytext">While Kangana delivers as a nurse deeply committed to her duty, Smita Tambe, Girija Oak Godbole, Esha Dey, and Rasika Agashe are also earnest in their roles. The potential of Asha Shelar and Suhita Thatte, who play a medical superintendent and head matron, is underutilised. Moments like the one where Gita declares a patient as her family and even goes on to plant a forehead kiss seem somewhat exaggerated, just to heighten the emotional quotient. While such context-setting may help connect with the characters, the pacing feels stretched as one anticipates the central conflict: the 26/11 terror attacks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the second half, panic and chaos take over as terrorists Ajmal Kasab (Zahid Khan) and Abu Ismail Khan (Aditya Mishra) target the hospital. From delivering babies with limited resources to protecting those seeking refuge, the nurses do it all. The writer also adds occasional humour which does not land, given the gravity of the situation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The film brings to mind Nikkhil Advani’s web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’, as both stories centre around Cama Hospital’s staff. After the horror of the night passes, the film circles back to where it started, with the nurses denied due recognition, yet again. Despite some dramatic moments, the film works as a tribute to the nurses who stood their ground.</p>