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'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' movie review: Nurses take centre stage in 26/11 drama

While Kangana delivers as a nurse deeply committed to her duty, Smita Tambe, Girija Oak Godbole, Esha Dey, and Rasika Agashe are also earnest in their roles.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
2026
3/5
Director:Manoj Tapadia
Cast:Kangana Ranaut, Smita Tambe, Girija Oak Godbole, Esha Dey
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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