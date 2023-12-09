Bharath Bala on another India expedition

The 11-member team took seven to eight days to shoot the film. It was a 69-kilometre trek, up and down. When the team was in Bhojbasa, they experienced bad weather and ran out of fuel for their generator. They couldn’t charge their camera batteries. Recalling this incident, Bala said, “As we waited, we met a Sherpa who was returning from Mount Shivling and was going down to Gangotri. We asked him to tell one of the locals down there to send 10 litres of petrol to Bojbasa. There was no mobile network and living in the digital era, everything collapsed all of a sudden but about 30 hours later, we saw a person come towards us with a can of petrol.” The team learned that trust was the language of the mountains.