Bharath Bala on another India expedition

Filmmaker Bharat Bala recently released a short documentary featuring mountaineer Devyani Semwal, ‘Ganga: Daughter of the Himalayas’. It is the first film from the Uttarakhand series ‘Virtual Bharat: 1000 Stories of India’. Virtual Bharat aims to make 1,000 films based on untold stories from across the country. All the films are conceptualised by Bharat Bala. Some of them are also directed by him.
In a conversation with DH, Bala recalled how exciting it was to shoot the different landscapes of India for the music video ‘Vande Mataram’ by A R Rahman. That was about 26 years ago. “When you grow up in India, everybody — parents, grandparents, teachers — tell you about the rich and diverse culture of India. But how do I experience it in today’s context,” Bala had wondered. He aims to narrate timeless stories of India, in the age of Internet and digital content creation.
Through his 15- to 20-year research, Bala has come across many stories. Close to 104 narratives have been shot and about 26 of them have been released.
Bala found Uttarakhand very fascinating and decided to make a series based on the various stories he stumbled upon in the Himalayan state.
Ganga: Daughter of the Himalayas
The eight-minute documentary features Devyani Semwal, a mountaineer from the quaint Himalayan village of Mukhba, located at the foothills of the Gangotri. In the film, Devyani begins her journey from Mukhba and hikes to Mount Shivling via Gaumukh and Tapovan. Through her, the director shows the landscapes through which river Ganga flows. The film also features exhilarating timelapses of starry nights and sunrises over snow-capped mountain.
While travelling through the mountains and valleys of Uttarakhand, Bala and the team came across a story of how people in Mukhba believe that Ganga is the daughter of Mukhba. Their recce in Mukhba led them to mountaineer, Devyani Semwal. “She had conquered many peaks including Mt Kilimanjaro, but hadn’t been to Mt Shivling. So we made it her calling and through her, we wanted to show the spirit of womanhood,” Bala added.
The 11-member team took seven to eight days to shoot the film. It was a 69-kilometre trek, up and down. When the team was in Bhojbasa, they experienced bad weather and ran out of fuel for their generator. They couldn’t charge their camera batteries. Recalling this incident, Bala said, “As we waited, we met a Sherpa who was returning from Mount Shivling and was going down to Gangotri. We asked him to tell one of the locals down there to send 10 litres of petrol to Bojbasa. There was no mobile network and living in the digital era, everything collapsed all of a sudden but about 30 hours later, we saw a person come towards us with a can of petrol.” The team learned that trust was the language of the mountains.
Other films in the 1000 stories of India include the stories of Manu Master, a Bharatanatyam dancer; Haldar Nag, an Adivasi poet; the women of Munshiyari; and the Ramnamis, a Dalit community. Bala hopes to make all 1,000 films in the next five years.