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Bharathiraja: A towering titan who injected raw, rural realism into Tamil cinema

Before his arrival in the late 1970s, Tamil cinema was heavily dominated by indoor studio sets, high-decibel theatrical melodramas, and urban-centric narratives.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTamil NaduBharathiraja

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