'Bheemla Nayak' day 1 box office collection: Pawan Kalyan-starrer off to a good start

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Bheemla Nayak hit the screens on January 25 much to the delight of the 'Power Star' fans. The actioner garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its release as it is a remake of the popular Malayalam flick Ayappanum Koshiyum and marks the mass hero's first collaboration with Rana Daggubati. So, did the biggie live up to expectations at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office? Here's the full report.

Day 1 share

Bheemla Nayak opened to a healthy response in the Telugu states mainly because of Kalyan's star power. While the official figures are yet to be revealed, initial estimates suggest that the day 1 share will be around Rs 30 crore. The final figure might be considerably higher if the evening shows exceed expectations,

Also Read--In Pics | 10 fastest 100K liked Telugu movie trailers on YouTube

Deep dive

There is a perception that Bheemla Nayak would have fared even better had its trailer not underplayed Kalyan's mass hero image. Moreover, it didn't have the type of filmi action scenes that one expects from a 'Power Star' film. The fact that many movie buffs have already seen Ayappanum Koshiyum as it is available with English subtitles on OTT affected the collection to some extent. The lacklustre response to Daggubati's previous release Aranya also went against the film.

Kalyan's impressive track record

Bheemla Nayak, either way, has joined the list of PK movies that opened to a good response at the box office, His last release Vakeel Saab, a 'massy' version of the Bollywood courtroom drama Pink, raked in nearly Rs 32 crore in the Telugu states despite releasing at a time when a section of the audience was not too comfortable about visiting theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, Agnyathavasi collected nearly Rs 26.4 crore when hit the screens in 2018. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed biggie, however, failed to keep the momentum going and ended up being a flop.

The way ahead

Bheemla Nayak has received positive reviews for its terrific mass elements and intense confrontation scenes. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it stay strong in the coming days. The film should be able to end its opening week on an impressive note provided it doesn't witness a major drop on its first Monday. Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra and is his first film with an 'A-lister. The movie stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the female protagonists.