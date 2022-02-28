'Bheemla Nayak' day 3 box office collection report: Did Pawan Kalyan-starrer live up to expectations?

Telugu mass hero Pawan Kalyan's new movie Bheemla Nayak opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on February 25, collecting nearly Rs 26 crore on day 1. It continued its impressive run on February 26, raking in Rs 13.14 crore. So, was the film able to keep the momentum going on its first Sunday? Here's the detailed report.

Day 3 collection

Bheemla Nayak remained the top choice of movie buffs in the Telugu states despite facing some competition from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Tamil biggie Valimai. The day 3 share is likely to be between Rs 14 crore and Rs 21 crore, according to initial estimates. If this is indeed the case, the flick will end its (extended) first weekend will a share between Rs 55 crore and Rs 61 crore.

Overcoming the odds

February is considered to be a dull phase for Tollywood as films that hit the screens during this month don't do too well at the box office. Take Yatra for instance. The Mammootty-starrer received critical acclaim for the Megastar's effective performance but failed to set the cash registers ringing. Similarly, Jaanu bombed at the box office despite being a faithful remake of the Tamil hit 96. Bheemla Nayak's box office performance indicates that it has bucked the trend to a certain extent.

The heart of the matter

The film managed to make an impact at the box office mainly because of Kalyan's star power and the fact it marks his first collaboration with Rana Daggubati. The positive response to the Gabbar Singh actor's previous release Vakeel Saab too worked in its favor. That said, it would have fared even better had Ayyappanum Koshiyum not been available with English subtitles on OTT.

The road ahead

Bheemla Nayak has received fairly positive reviews with critics praising Kalyan's intense performance and gripping scenes with Daggubati. The word of mouth is quite favorable, which should help it stay strong once the initial hype fades away. It is likely to witness a drop in collection today as it is the first Monday. This, however, won't be a major concern provided the dip isn't too drastic.



