'Bheeshma Parvam': 4 reasons to watch Mammootty's gangster drama

Mollywood legend Mammootty's latest movie Bheeshma Parvam is set to hit the screens on March 3, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The biggie is touted to be a gamechanger for the film industry at a time when it is trying to get back on track after the 'third wave' of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here is a look at why the gangster drama promises to be a must-watch affair.

The 'Big B' vibe

Mammootty and director Amal Neerad previously collaborated for Big B, which emerged as a massive hit and attained cult status. It had pretty much everything right from 'massy' dialogues to elevation scenes-- that one expects from an action-packed commercial movie. Bheeshma Parvam appears to be similar to Big B as it too revolves around a cult figure with a violent past. Similarly, this one too features realistic yet chilling dialogues such as the 'body count will go up' that are likely to build an aura around the protagonist.

Not just a star vehicle

Mammootty has never hesitated to take a step back to let his co-stars shine on the big screen. The 'Megastar', for example, often underplayed things quite beautifully in Peranbu to let Sadhana-- reel daughter-- win hearts with her earnest performance. Bheeshma Parvam may once again illustrate this aspect. Judging by the trailer, this is not a conventional star vehicle as each character is likely to ample scope to shine. This alone makes Bheeshma Parvam a different experience for fans when compared to a Shylock.

More than just a film

Bheeshma Parvam features the late Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha, who passed away last week, in key roles. The trailer garnered attention because of its final shot, which saw the two in the same frame. The legends always added depth to the films in question with their work. And, Bheeshma Parvam is unlikely to be an exception. Moreover, the fact that it is likely to be among their final releases makes the biggie an emotion for movie buffs.

Pakka theatre material

There's no denying the fact that OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres over the past few years with Malayalam movies such as Malik and Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 skipping the theatrical route. Biggies such as Marakkar and Kurup, however, opted for a theatrical release in a bid to revive the industry. While Dulquer Salmaan-starrer exceeded expectations, the Priyadarshan's magnum opus bombed at the box office. Bheeshma Parvam, with its dark setting and terrific sound design, apparently lends itself to a big-screen experience. This coupled with Mammootty's star power should help the biggie open big, thus adding a new layer to the 'OTT vs theatres' debate.