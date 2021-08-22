'Bholaa Shankar': 5 things to know about Chiranjeevi's new movie

Actor Mahesh Babu on Sunday confirmed that Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, previously referred to as Chiru 154, has been titled Bholaa Shankar. 'Prince' shared its first look poster much to the delight of 'Mega' fans. The film promises to be a massy entertainer with commercial elements. Here is all you need to know about the eagerly-awaited film.



Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu



May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

Will Meher Ramesh score a hit?



Bholaa Shankar will be directed by Meher Ramesh, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as for Prabhas' Billa and the Shadow. While he isn't perceived as a bankable name, the general feeling is this project might prove to be a gamechanger for him if he is able to do justice to Chiranjeevi's reel image.



Anil Sunkara's big moment



The film will be produced by Anil Sunkara, who tasted success with the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekkevvaru, and marks his first collaboration with the Sye Raa hero. He will be hoping to score a hit with Bholaa Shankar.

Emotional storyline



The flick is touited to be a remake/adaption of the Tamil movie Vedalam, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead. It revolved around the ife of a 'simple taxi driver' with a past and had an emotional storyline. Bholaa Shankar is likely to retain Vedalam's essence, which suggests that'll be a treat for the family audience. It, however, may have more mass elements than the Tamil version to cater to Chiranjeevi fans.

Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister



Lakshmi Menon, who played Ajith Kumar's sister in Vedalam, was one of the highlights of Siva's film as her chemistry with 'Thala' added a new dimension to the narrative. Keerthy Suresh essays the role in Bholaa Shankar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. She won a National Award for her work in Mahanati but failed to keep the momentum going as films such as Saamy 2 and Sandakozhi 2 did not live up to expectations. Her recent releases Penguin and Miss India too did not benefit her as much as expectaed. The general perception is that working with Chiranjeevi may help her regain her mojo.



When's it releasing?



Bholaa Shankar caters to the mass audience as well as the family crowd, which should help it open on a good note when it hits the screens in 2022. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once Acharya premieres in cinemas.