'Bholaa Shankar': 5 things to know about Chiranjeevi's new movie

The film has been directed by Meher Ramesh of 'Billa' fame

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:47 ist
'Megastar' Chiranjeevi. Credit: Twitter/@rameshlaus

Actor Mahesh Babu on Sunday confirmed that Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, previously referred to as Chiru 154, has been titled Bholaa Shankar. 'Prince' shared its first look poster much to the delight of 'Mega' fans. The film promises to be a massy entertainer with commercial elements. Here is all you need to know about the eagerly-awaited film.
 

Will Meher Ramesh score a hit?
 

Bholaa Shankar will be directed by Meher Ramesh, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as for Prabhas' Billa and the Shadow. While he isn't perceived as a bankable name, the general feeling is this project might prove to be a gamechanger for him if he is able to do justice to Chiranjeevi's reel image.
 

Anil Sunkara's big moment
 

The film will be produced by Anil Sunkara, who tasted success with the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekkevvaru, and marks his first collaboration with the Sye Raa hero. He will be hoping to score a hit with Bholaa Shankar.

Also Read | Birthday special: A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

Emotional storyline
 

The flick is touited to be a remake/adaption of the Tamil movie Vedalam, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead. It revolved around the ife of a 'simple taxi driver' with a past and had an emotional storyline. Bholaa Shankar is likely to retain Vedalam's essence, which suggests that'll be a treat for the family audience. It, however, may have more mass elements than the Tamil version to cater to Chiranjeevi fans.

 

Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister
 

Lakshmi Menon, who played Ajith Kumar's sister in Vedalam, was one of the highlights of Siva's film as her chemistry with 'Thala' added a new dimension to the narrative. Keerthy Suresh essays the role in Bholaa Shankar, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. She won a National Award for her work in Mahanati but failed to keep the momentum going as films such as Saamy 2 and Sandakozhi 2 did not live up to expectations. Her recent releases Penguin and Miss India too did not benefit her as much as expectaed. The general perception is that working with Chiranjeevi may help her regain her mojo.
 

When's it releasing?
 

Bholaa Shankar caters to the mass audience as well as the family crowd, which should help it open on a good note when it hits the screens in 2022. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once Acharya premieres in cinemas. 

Chiranjeevi
Telugu films
Tollywood
DH Entertainment
Entertainment News

