'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser: Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan starrer

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead, was unveiled by the makers on Friday.

Aaryan has reprised his character of Rooh Baba, who is set to face the spirit of Manjulika, an iconic character played by Balan, the star of the original "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" in 2007.

While Kartik Aaryan was part of the second "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", Dimri is the new entrant to the franchise.