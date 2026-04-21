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'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror comedy enters Rs 100 crore club

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's long due collaboration, 'Bhooth Bangla', is giving tough competition to the supreme leader of the box office 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 04:41 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAkshay KumarpriyadarshanNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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