<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a> and Priyadarshan's long due collaboration, <em>Bhooth Bangla, </em>is giving tough competition to the supreme leader of the box office <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>.</p><p>The horror-comedy has entered the Rs 100 crore club globally despite seeing a dip in the numbers on its first Monday.</p><p>According to Sacnilk, on Monday, day 4, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs 6.75 crore net in India marking a significant drop of 70.7% from its Sunday net collection of Rs 23.00 crore.</p><p>Bhooth Bangla's net India collection now stands at Rs 64.75 crore.</p><p>Overseas, the Priyadarshan directorial have earned Rs 29 crore so far. This, combined with India's gross collection of Rs 77.34 crore, has helped the film in making a swift entry into the Rs 100 crore with the total figures standing at Rs 106.34 crore.</p>.<p>Interestingly, Bhooth Bangla has ended <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em>'s month-long reign at the box office.</p><p>While the Ranveer Singh starrer boasts a massive earning of Rs 1115 crore in India alone, the horror comedy also signalled a strong and steady start with earning approximately Rs15.75 crore net in India, including the paid previews, on its first day.</p>.'Bhooth Bangla' movie review: A Horror-comedy that sucks life of both.<p>Along with Akshay Kumar, who plays Arjun Acharya, the film also stars Mithila Palkar as his sister, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Zakir Hussain, Jisshu Sengupta and late Asrani.</p><p>With pure nostalgia and rib-tickling comedy topped with the horror-thriller element, the film has received mixed reviews from the audience.</p><p>While some hailed Akshay for bringing back the nostalgic era, others called it "<a href="https://x.com/iamrazi18/status/2044998774171615742">outdated</a>", "boring" and "effortless". </p><p>Whatever it may, despite the social media scrutiny, the box office numbers are still working in the favour of the film.</p><p>If the streak continues, which most probably will because the film has already passed the crucial Monday test, the film will become Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive success in a year after <em>Kesari 2, Housefull 5</em> and <em>Jolly LLB 3.</em></p><p>The film was released in theatres on April 17. The paid previews were held on April 16.</p>