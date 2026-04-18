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'Bhooth Bangla' movie review: A Horror-comedy that sucks life of both

While logic is often flexible in such films, here it feels more forced than forgiven.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:27 IST
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Bhooth Bangla Hindi (Theatres)
2.5/5
Director:Priyadarshan
Cast:Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:27 IST
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