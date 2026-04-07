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'Bhooth Bangla' trailer out: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan take audience on a laugh riot in this horror comedy

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla is heavy on chaotic and situational comedy with a kind of storytelling that has made the audience laugh for years.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:19 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:19 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmAkshay KumarpriyadarshanTrending Now

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