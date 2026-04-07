<p>The first trailer of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akshay-kumar">Akshay Kumar</a>'s <em>Bhooth Bangla </em>had just dropped promising the audience a laugh riot and it is already making fans nostalgic.</p><p>Marking the comical duo Akshay and Priyadarshan's long-due collaboration, the horror comedy's trailer is heavy on chaotic and situational comedy with a kind of storytelling that has made the audience laugh for years.</p><p>Quirky characters, familiar faces and the return of the OG comical duo help makes the trailer stand out of the clutter.</p><p>However, the background does remind one of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em> and its famous <em>haveli</em>.</p>.<p>Tabu is the surprise element here as she is, first, seen dressed like a traditional dancer showing her moves and then in a more intense look.</p><p>Not much is revealed about Wamiqa Gabbi's character but she is seen sharing the dance stage with Akshay possibly hinting towards a romantic relationship between the two.</p><p>Asrani, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav are winning the audience over with their wits and one-liners while Mithila Palkar also makes an appearnce in the trailer.</p><p>Then there are hints of supernatural elements coupled with both humour and horror in this paranormal bangla.</p>.Spooky Fun Begins! Sneak Peek from 'Bhooth Bangla' sets with Priyadarshan & Co.<p>All the odds seem to favour the movie as the audience is left intrigued by the trailer. And not to mention, the fan favourite genre is already spreading its magic.</p><p>The film will release on April 17 with paid previews starting on April 16, 9 pm onwards.</p>