<p><em>Bhooth Bangla's </em>trailer was released yesterday and ever since it has been receiving some intense criticism by fans.</p><p>The trailer of the long-due collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is getting blamed for forcing nostalgia and lacking originality.</p><p>While the trailer is heavy on chaotic and situational comedy with a kind of storytelling that has made the audience laugh for years, it seems that the audience is getting bored out of it now.</p><p>Rajpal Yadav's old and repetetive one liners and Akshay Kumar's famous line "behen dar gayi" are not going well with the audience this time.</p><p>To make things worse, people are also calling it out for its close resemblance to <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.</em></p>.'Bhooth Bangla' trailer out: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan take audience on a laugh riot in this horror comedy.<p>Here's what fans are saying:</p><p>A <a href="https://x.com/GShailupreti1/status/2041090088000729261">fan</a> wrote, "Is this a movie, or just a recap of Priyadarshan's previous films? Watching the trailer, it feels as though I'm watching *Bhool Bhulaiyaa*, *Bhagam Bhag*, and *Hulchul* all over again."</p><p>Another asked, "They could have just re-released Bhool Bhulaiyaa again. What was the need to make this?"</p><p>Another commented, "The trailer's pretty disappointing, isn't it? Akshay and Priyadarshan seem to be forcing nostalgia, but it just doesn't hit the mark."</p><p>"Old vibes missing hai forced comedy," <a href="https://x.com/lalitvaishnav_/status/2041079615368950247">another</a> wrote. </p><p>Pointing the similarities the movie share with Hera Pheri, a <a href="https://x.com/lala_the_don/status/2041084967279837499">user</a> wrote, "Behen Dar Gyi Mandir ka ghanta Herapheri lota throwing scene First they used old song and made remake and now using old dialouge and scene, nothing new to offer."</p><p>Another <a href="https://x.com/beingrachit_/status/2041098374548803991">fan</a> called the movie a rip off of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, "a shameless rip off of bhoolbhulaiya2, with unfunny af borderline offensive gags 'tumhara naam kya?' 'sundar' 'baap andhe thhe kya jo ye naam rakha'..n worst part- wtf r talented tabu, mithila palkar, wamiqa gabbi doing in it? oh wait- one of them ll b 'bhootni'." </p>.Watch | Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple for success of 'Bhooth Bangla' .<p>While the trailer has received some heavy backlash by some, there are others who are excited to see Akshay Kumar do what he does best. And then there are people who are hailing Kumar for his comic timing, saying that he has created magic again.</p><p>Amid all this, fans are also anticipating Tabu, once again, in a double role.</p>