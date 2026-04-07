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'Bhooth Bangla' trailer reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror comedy reminds fans of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Hera Pheri'

While the trailer is heavy on chaotic and situational comedy with a kind of storytelling that has made the audience laugh for years, it seems that the audience is getting bored out of it now.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:58 IST
Entertainment NewsTabuRajpal YadavBollywood moviesAkshay KumarTrendingpriyadarshanMithila Palkar

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