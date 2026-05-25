<p>With women's future ending with a big question mark in India, given the recent cases of alleged dowry deaths, rapes and assaults, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhumi-pednekar">Bhumi Pednekar</a> has recently raised her voice, demanding for stricter laws, especially for women.</p><p>Bhumi reshared a disturbing video of a group of men in a pool making inappropriate suggestions towards a woman's wall painting on her Instagram Story.</p><p>The horrific video has the alarming text written on it, which reads, "Women are not safe even on posters as disturbing pool video sparks massive outrage."</p><p>In the video shared by Instagram account of Tube Indian, a group of men can be seen allegedly enjoying and giggling as they behave inappropriately with the woman's wall painting.</p>.Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' fights-off delays; ticket platforms tease June release date.<p>Reposting the story, Bhumi wrote, "This is the mentality of our youth. These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic."</p><p>Demanding for stricter laws and calling for action, she added, "Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws."</p><p>This is not the first time the <em>Dum Laga Ke Haisha </em>actor<em> </em>has addressed an issue. She has always been vocal about social issues and actively raise her voice against the ills of the society through her Instagram Story.</p><p>Sharing another video of a group of people in Jharkhand drinking muddy water from a pit, Bhumi wrote, "We in cities live away from the reality of what the most vulnerable dealing with."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Prime Video’s series, <em>Daldal, </em>which was released on January 30.</p>