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Bhumi Pednekar reacts to viral video of men inappropriately touching woman's wall painting, demands 'stricter laws'

Bhumi reshared a disturbing video of a group of men in a swimming pool making inappropriate suggestions towards a woman's wall painting on her Instagram Story.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:27 IST
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Screengrab of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story

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Published 25 May 2026, 07:27 IST
Entertainment NewsBhumi PednekarTrendingFilmyzilla

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