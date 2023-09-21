Bhumi Pednekar visits new Parliament Building, praises Women's Reservation Bill

Bollywood actor and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar, known for her versatile and unconventional roles and commitment to environmental and social causes, visited the new Indian Parliament building in Delhi on September 20.

During her visit, Bhumi had the opportunity to meet and engage with the Union Minister, Anurag Thakur.

Replying to a tweet by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bhumi Pednekar mentioned "Girls can shatter the glass ceiling every single day. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam & the inclusion of women in key decision-making roles is a historic step! Our country is setting an example. Was a pleasure meeting Union I&B, Sport and Youth Affairs Minister @ianuragthakur ji today. Thank you for taking us around the incredible New Parliament Building, while we discussed cinema, the nation's present and future & how nation-building needs more women to participate" (sic).