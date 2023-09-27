Bhuvan Bam honoured at Septemius Awards 2023 in Amsterdam

Notably, Bhuvan, alongside his business partner and manager Rohit Raj, played an integral role in producing the show, demonstrating his multifaceted talents.

Accepting the 'Best Content Creator Award' in person, Bhuvan Bam expressed heartfelt gratitude, he said, "thank you for honoring me as the best content creator. It’s dedicated to everybody back in India who have supported me to reach this stage. I’m glad to win this award.

To be on this international platform with some of the best talent from the creators and acting world here and to be given this honour is definitely one of the biggest highlights of my work and of 2023 so far.

To be recognised of a journey from starting in my living room to this global stage in Amsterdam representing India has been a truly unreal moment”.

With this latest accolade, Bhuvan Bam has added yet further another illustrious feather to his cap, solidifying his status as a pioneering force in the world of content creation.