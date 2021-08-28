Big B, Abhishek Bachchan have tremendous work ethics: Director Kookie Gulati

Director Kookie Gulati says that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have similar work ethics and give their '200 per cent' to every shot. Speaking to DH, he added that two have distinct personalities even though the 'DNA is the same'



"They have tremendous work ethics and give their 200 per cent to each shot and scene. They have tremendous respect for technicians associated with the respective project. Their DNA is the same. That said, they have their own individuality," he said.



Kookie directed AB Jr in The Big Bull, which was based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and highlighted his role in the stock market scam of 1992. It was released on OTT earlier this year and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite receiving mixed reviews.

While Abhishek received praise for his performance, a section of the audience felt that the film wasn't as compelling as Scam 1992, a series based on the same incident. The Big Bull had an impressive cast that included Ileana, Sohum Shah, Saurabh Shukla and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kookie continued his association with the Bachchans when he directed Big B in the title song of his latest movie Chehre. The filmmaker says he enjoyed working on the video as he was allowed to do things his way.

"It was an amazing experience and everyone was extremely supportive throughout the shoot," said Kookie.



Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit, is a thriller that revolves around the clash between an aged lawyer and a business tycoon. It stars Emraan Hashmi as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with Bollywood's 'Shahenshah'. The film has been directed by Rumi Jafry, who previously wielded the microphone for films such as Life Partner and God Tussi Great Ho. It hit the screens on Friday (August 27), becoming the second Hindi film after Bellbottom to release in theatres after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.