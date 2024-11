Big B's distance from daughter-in-law, Aaradhya fuels Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours

During a recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16', host Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the popular song 'Kajra Re' in response to a question. While he referenced Abhishek and Rani Mukerji, he omitted Aishwarya Rai, sparking curiosity in fans.