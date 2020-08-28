'Bigg Boss Tamil' hosted by Kamal Haasan to air soon

Tamil film icon and politician Kamal Haasan will be on the small screen yet again. He will host the 4th season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Tamil, which is likely to be telecast from October this year.

Vijay TV released a teaser of the show on Thursday night in which Kamal is asking people to get back to work to help people who are “dependent on us”. So he has decided to host the show in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 has made us realise that the world is a small village. If there is a fire in the faraway Amazon forests, the oxygen here witnesses a slump. If you and I do not go for work, what will happen to people like an autorickshaw driver, bus conductor, restaurants, tea shops and fishermen who are dependent on us? They are jobless for the past five months,” said the actor in the teaser video.

Emphasising that the virus was “dangerous”, Kamal said that people should step out and resume their duties by taking necessary precautions as advised by the World Health Organization.

The actor had hosted the first three seasons of the show, which made its debut in Tamil in 2017. Sources said that enough precautionary measures would be taken during the shooting of the programme, which would continue for 100 days and participants would be quarantined before the start of the show.

The sources added that the 4th season of 'Bigg Boss Tamil' would begin airing in October. In earlier seasons, Kamal, a social activist, utilised the show to take a stand on several social and political issues.

As the state is set to go to the polls during the first half of 2021, the show could serve as a platform for the actor to reach out to the people.