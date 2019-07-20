Bigg Boss Telugu: Security at host Nagarjuna's house

Security was beefed up at the residence of Telugu star Nagarjuna following a protest call by women's and students' groups against reality show 'Bigg Boss' season-3, to be hosted by him, police said Saturday.

The third season of the hit show in Telugu would premiere on July 21 on Star Maa TV channel. The new host for the season Akkineni Nagarjuna, announced this on Twitter. Women's and students' groups have sought a ban on the show alleging that the organisers were asking"undue favours" from some aspirants.

"We have come across several statements by some groups saying they would protest against him. In view of law and order issues, we have deployed security at his residence and also Annapurna Studio (owned by his family)," a senior police official told PTI.

Earlier, a case was registered against organisers of the reality show on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking her "uncomfortable" questions during an interview.

The 31-year-old Telugu actress had lodged a complaint with police here alleging the organisers while interviewing her for the show had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which she claimed have hurt her self-respect.