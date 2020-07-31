SSR case: Bihar cops record Ankita Lokhande's statement

Bihar police record statement of Ankita Lokhande in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 31 2020, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 08:22 ist
Ankita Lokhande

The Bihar police have recorded the statement of Ankita Lokhande, the former companion of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

The team of Patna police is in Mumbai after the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh filed an FIR. The team visited Ankita's residence on Thursday night and recorded her statement. 

Also read — Actress Rhea Chakraborty claims false implication in FIR by Patna police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

So far, the visiting police team had not been able to record the statement of Rhea Chakraborty,  whom Singh has named in the FIR. 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ankita Lokhande
Sushant Singh Rajput
Bihar
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

TikTok sued by rival Triller for patent infringement

TikTok sued by rival Triller for patent infringement

Covid-19 patient goes home after a rare lung transplant

Covid-19 patient goes home after a rare lung transplant

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

Obama unleashes on Trump, raises $24 million for Biden

 