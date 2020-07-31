Bihar police record statement of Ankita Lokhande in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Bihar police have recorded the statement of Ankita Lokhande, the former companion of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The team of Patna police is in Mumbai after the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh filed an FIR. The team visited Ankita's residence on Thursday night and recorded her statement.

So far, the visiting police team had not been able to record the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, whom Singh has named in the FIR.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.